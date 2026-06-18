The return of the atom! Switzerland lifts ban on new nuclear power plants

The lower house of the Swiss parliament has approved an initiative to lift the ban on building new nuclear power plants, DPA reports.

With its decision, it paved the way for the government's plan to continue.

The approval by the National Council comes after the proposal had already received the support of the upper house of parliament - the Council of Cantons, as well as the federal government.

The Green Party announced that it would initiate a referendum in an attempt to oppose the measure.

The decision has no immediate consequences, as there are currently no concrete plans to build new nuclear power plants in the country.

A citizens' initiative, supported by business organizations, is demanding that the construction of new nuclear power plants be allowed power plants. However, the government rejected this proposal, as its implementation would require a change in the constitution.

Instead, the cabinet proposed an alternative option - to lift the current ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants.

Switzerland introduced a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants in 2017 after the accident at the Japanese "Fukushima" nuclear power plant in 2011. The four existing nuclear reactors can continue to operate as long as they meet safety requirements.