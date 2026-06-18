US Vice President J.D. Vance criticized Israel for the "bizarre panic" and "hysterical reaction" on the US-Iran agreement, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

He made the remarks in an interview with the "New York Times" published on Monday, as the Trump administration seeks to calm criticism of the deal.

Representatives across the political spectrum in Israel, including some allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have criticized the agreement, saying it fails to address their concerns about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and will limit Israel's military operations against the Iranian-backed group "Hezbollah" in Lebanon.

"There is a strange panic that I have noticed in the Israeli political system, where they assume that everything that is being considered and is in favor of Iran will happen, but it will happen without the Iranians changing their behavior," Vance said in the interview with "The New York Times".

"The agreement is not formulated that way," he added.

The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran if it continues to fund terrorist organizations, he said, apparently referring to "Hezbollah", which Washington has long declared a foreign terrorist organization.

Vance accused Israel of a lack of trust in its strongest ally.

"I find all this panic in Israel a little strange because I think it stems from distrust, and I think America "has earned the trust of this region of the world," Vance said.

"We've done a very good job for this particular country and this particular government," he said of Israel, adding: "And I think the claim that we made a terrible deal is not supported by the facts, and it just doesn't make any sense when you consider the overall history of our relationship."

Trump tried to downplay Israel's concerns during his closing remarks yesterday at the G-7 summit in France.

Netanyahu could take a "softer approach" in the fight against "Hezbollah" in Lebanon, Trump said in his latest public condemnation of the US partner in the war against Iran.

Trump and Iranian leaders approved a memorandum of understanding this week that postponed the most difficult issues to the next phase of negotiations, with no guarantee that they would ever be resolved, Reuters reported.

Responding to specific critics of the agreement - far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich - Vance said: "I guess my answer to them would be: What exactly are you proposing? You are a country of 9 million people. You can't just solve every national security problem you have by killing people."