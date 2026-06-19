Israel strikes Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they struck Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon overnight. The Israeli army said that military operations will continue in the coming hours and days, with the aim of hitting targets and structures linked to the organization, BTA reports.

According to the IDF statement, the attacks were carried out in response to repeated violations of the current ceasefire by “Hezbollah“. The Israeli military stressed that it viewed the actions as a necessary measure to ensure security and prevent further threats along the country's northern border.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that 15 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. No further details were provided at this time regarding the identities of the victims or the exact locations of the strikes.

The information about the new Israeli attacks comes against the backdrop of the complicated situation in the Middle East and rising tensions in the region. The military actions also coincide with the news that planned talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland have been postponed.

The talks were expected to focus on seeking ways to reduce tensions and end hostilities in the region. The postponement of the meeting, however, raises further questions about the prospects for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

There is no information at this stage when the talks between Iran and the United States will be resumed. At the same time, the ongoing strikes in southern Lebanon show that tensions between Israel and “Hezbollah“ remain high, and the risk of a wider regional escalation continues to be a serious factor for security in the Middle East.