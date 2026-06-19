Arrest in France for alleged espionage in favor of Russia

A man suspected of spying on a French drone manufacturing plant in favor of Russia was charged and held in pre-trial detention in early June, the prosecutor's office announced today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

The public prosecutor's office confirmed information originally published in the newspaper “Parisien“.

The 48-year-old man, born in Belarus, was arrested on June 3, “while filming a prototype drone of a company that supplies the French and Ukrainian armies“, the prosecutor's office specified.

“Investigations led by the General Directorate of Internal Security have established that he probably sent the video to his partner in Russia“, the statement added.