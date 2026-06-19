International mission! And the Netherlands has redirected a military frigate to the Strait of Hormuz

The Netherlands said on Monday it had redirected a military frigate to the Strait of Hormuz to join a possible international mission there, Reuters reported.

The air defense frigate is currently in the Indo-Pacific region and will take several weeks to arrive in the Strait of Hormuz area, Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament.

Oil shipments through the strait have increased since the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran this week, despite safety concerns from shipping and insurance industry representatives who have called for the urgent deployment of mine-clearing vessels in the waterway.

France and Britain are moving ahead with plans for a multinational naval mission, but diplomats said Iran is signaling it strongly opposes any foreign military presence in the waterway.

Yesterday, Germany said it had deployed two ships to the Red Sea in preparation for a possible military mission in the strait.