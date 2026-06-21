Iran to impose no tariffs in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days

Iran will not impose transit tariffs on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz for the next 60 days. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced this in an interview with the Saudi television channel Al Arabiya.

“There will be no transit tariffs in the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day period,“ the minister said.

He stressed that the situation in the strait “must return to what it was before the war“. The Pakistani foreign minister also added that China supports the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz in both directions without tariffs.

Earlier, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the start of talks between US and Iranian delegations in Switzerland, with the participation of representatives of Qatar and Pakistan. The ministry specified that the parties have formed technical groups to develop a final agreement.