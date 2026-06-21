Negotiations in Switzerland between the US, Iran and peace mediators were suspended after 80 minutes

The four-party diplomatic talks between the US and Iran in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock were temporarily suspended after just 80 minutes of discussions, the Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing sources in the Tehran delegation.

According to official information, the talks did not fail, and the break was requested to hold urgent internal consultations. The negotiating teams must coordinate their positions with their capitals before returning to the negotiating table, with sessions expected to resume later in the day.

Tensions before the start

The diplomatic marathon, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan and hosted by the Swiss Foreign Ministry, began under extremely high tension. The meeting was initially postponed on Friday due to logistical problems and heavy fighting in southern Lebanon, but eventually started on Sunday morning.

Even before the closed-door session began, the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, categorically refused to participate in the official press session. Iranian representatives ignored the traditional joint photo and handshake with the American delegation, led by US Vice President J.D. Vance, and entered the hall only after the media were removed.

Clash over the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear ultimatum

In addition to the protocol chill, the negotiations are under the pressure of a severe escalation in the Middle East. Hours before they began, Iran announced that it was blocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz for world trade, accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments to stop Israeli military actions in Lebanon. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) countered the position, stating that the strait remains open and international forces guarantee the security of shipping.

Tehran also set a clear ultimatum: real negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program will not begin until the strikes against the group “Hezbollah“ stop and key economic sanctions against the country are lifted.

What's next for the Memorandum?

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai confirmed that the talks in Switzerland are scheduled to end within 24 hours. The aim of the emergency meeting is to activate the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding signed days earlier. The document provides for a strict 60-day window in which the two nuclear powers and mediators must find a lasting diplomatic solution to de-escalate the global conflict.