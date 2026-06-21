Al Hadath: Iranian delegation returns to hotel, but talks with US continue unofficially and through intermediaries

Talks between Iranian and US representatives in Switzerland continue unofficially through intermediaries, according to Al Hadath TV.

The head of the Iranian delegation to the talks in Switzerland, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, advised the US side to be more careful with threats against the Islamic Republic.

“They should be careful with their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond“, he wrote in X.

According to him, the official Iranian delegation “has returned to the hotel“, but the talks continue “unofficially“. According to the TV channel, they are “being conducted through intermediaries“.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened on Truth Social that US forces could launch additional strikes against Iran due to the situation in Lebanon.

Снимка: YouTube

Iran will not return to the negotiating table on the memorandum with the United States if hostilities in Lebanon continue, said Hossein Korbanzadeh, a representative of the Islamic Republic's delegation.

“If the war in Lebanon does not end, the negotiations will not continue“, Iranian state television quoted him as saying.

The Iranian delegation has not left the place for consultations with the United States in Switzerland and continues to participate in them, Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the American portal Axios and the Israeli television channel 12, reported in X, citing a diplomatic source.

“A diplomat present at the negotiations in Switzerland claims that the Iranian delegation has not left and that negotiations between the United States and Iran are still ongoing“, he wrote.

Earlier, the Iranian television channel Al Alam reported that the Iranian delegation had left the place for negotiations on the memorandum between the United States and Iran in Switzerland in protest against US President Donald Trump's threats to launch further strikes against the Islamic Republic due to the situation in Lebanon.