41.3 degrees in the shade: a new absolute record in Germany

The heat wave has reached its peak: the German Meteorological Service has issued a warning for extreme heat - in places temperatures can reach a record 42 degrees, there is a risk of thunderstorms.

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) has issued a warning for extreme heat for most of Germany. “Temperatures above 36 degrees are expected this Saturday, only on the coasts it will be slightly cooler”, the information says. In places, temperatures could reach as high as 42 degrees Celsius, which would be a new all-time record, according to public broadcaster ARD.

Yesterday (Friday, June 26), a weather station in Saarbrücken, Saarland, recorded the highest temperature ever recorded in Germany - 41.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, there is also a risk of thunderstorms and adverse weather conditions.

The water in the Rhine and Moselle rivers is too warm

Due to the extreme heat in Germany, the water temperature is also rising. In Mainz, the temperature of the Rhine has already exceeded the critical limit for fish of 28 degrees - albeit by a small amount. In the upper Moselle, the water even reached 35 degrees. Authorities are on alert, ARD reporter Axel John reported.

Railway operator National Express is suspending all RRX lines in North Rhine-Westphalia for six hours today - from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - due to high temperatures. Trains will not run on five routes operated by the company. “The measure is intended to protect passengers and employees and prevent unplanned train cancellations in the current exceptional weather conditions“, National Express said.

Municipalities urge water conservation

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB) has urged citizens to conserve water and warned that restrictions could be imposed in some places. Andre Bergheger of the association expressed confidence that "people will show common sense and not waste water on golf courses or tennis courts," he was quoted as saying in the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung."

Doctors accuse government of inaction

The Association of General Practitioners has accused the federal government of inaction when it comes to heat protection. They point out that doctors' practices are being left to deal with the difficult situation on their own and express the hope that "politicians will finally take responsibility instead of publishing one declaration of intent after another," the ARD quotes the association's chairwoman, Nicola Bullinger-Goepfarth.

This is not just about general advice to drink enough water or avoid the midday heat - There is a need to review and adjust the lists of medicines, and patients need to be informed about how to properly store heat-sensitive medicines, such as insulin. “Reasonably funded consultations in heat-protection offices would be the minimum”, says the head of general practitioners.