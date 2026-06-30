Record heatwave in Europe claims new victims, new heatwave expected

The record heatwave, which has swept much of Europe since June 20, continues to cause human casualties, forest fires and serious difficulties in everyday life, Reuters reports, News.bg reports.

In Italy on Monday, the highest - red - level of heat warning was announced in 22 cities, including Bolzano and Palermo. In “St. Peter“ Square in the Vatican, pilgrims protected themselves from the strong sun with umbrellas and fans during the traditional address by Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of the feast of the holy apostles Peter and Paul.

The heatwave also seriously affected the Balkans. In Croatia, a red alert was issued for dangerously high temperatures in Zagreb, Split and Dubrovnik. Dozens of firefighters, supported by four specialist aircraft, battled a major forest fire on the Adriatic island of Vis.

In Serbia, the state hydrometeorological service warned that temperatures would reach 39 degrees Celsius. In Albania, authorities brought under control a fire that had burned large areas of bushes and olive groves near the southern village of Klos.

The worst-hit country remains France. The national public health agency said the heatwave had led to around 1,000 additional deaths, most of them elderly.

Authorities have warned that the toll is likely to rise once all the data is processed. French media reports that funeral homes in and around Paris are overwhelmed by the increasing number of deaths.

According to scientists, the current heatwave would have been “practically impossible” without human-caused climate change. According to their calculations, unusually high night temperatures have become about 100 times more likely than in the period two decades ago.

Meteorologists warn that despite a temporary cooling in parts of Western Europe, a new wave of extreme heat is expected in early July, affecting France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and parts of Britain.

The president of the Italian Meteorological Society, Luca Mercali, told Reuters that high temperatures are increasing the risk of forest fires, although thunderstorms in some places are temporarily limiting the danger.

The heat has also led to tragic incidents. In Cyprus, two children, aged 8 and 10, from a Bulgarian family were found dead in a hot car. In Poland, two cyclists - aged 30 and 71 - died during the Poland Bike Marathon race near Warsaw.

Dangerous heat waves are also sweeping across the United States. The National Weather Service has warned of extreme temperatures in large parts of the central and eastern regions of the country ahead of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Authorities are warning that prolonged high daytime temperatures and a lack of adequate cooling at night significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially among the most vulnerable groups of the population.

Bulgaria is also being hit by high temperatures. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued dangerous heat warnings for various parts of the country, and authorities are urging citizens to limit outdoor time during the hottest hours of the day and to stay hydrated.