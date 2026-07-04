A bloody hostage drama closed an interstate highway in the US

A large-scale hostage drama blocked the key Interstate 40 (I-40) highway for hours in the area of the city of Jackson, Madison County, Tennessee.

The incident, which began as a child kidnapping, escalated into a serious crisis on the road and ended with the intervention of special forces and a fatal shooting, in which the abductor was eliminated. Thanks to the quick and professional response of law enforcement, the child was rescued and escaped without physical injury.

Chronology of Events

The crisis began on Friday afternoon when Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) patrols spotted a vehicle (a black Honda) suspected of being connected to a previous child abduction. After a brief pursuit on the westbound lanes of I-40, officers were able to stop the vehicle with crash bars near Exit 87 near Jackson.

At that point, an hours-long and extremely tense hostage drama began:

Highway Blockade : Police immediately shut down I-40 in both directions, causing miles of traffic jams and chaos in the area.

: Police immediately shut down I-40 in both directions, causing miles of traffic jams and chaos in the area. Negotiations and tactical actions : Dozens of police cars, helicopters and special forces (SWAT) arrive at the scene. For hours, negotiators tried to convince the gunman to surrender.

: Dozens of police cars, helicopters and special forces (SWAT) arrive at the scene. For hours, negotiators tried to convince the gunman to surrender. Releasing the child: Pressed by law enforcement officers who used tear gas and chemical agents against the car, the kidnapper decided to release the child. He was immediately taken over by the police and examined by medical teams.

The Fatal End

Shortly after handing over the child, the suspect got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot along the shoulder of the highway westbound. The special forces began a pursuit and again attempted to capture him with non-lethal tactical means, but without success.

The situation escalated critically when the fugitive pointed a weapon at the police. Officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and the Madison County Sheriff's Office returned fire. The gunman was shot and died at the scene. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured in the shootout.

Incident Investigation

The eastbound lanes of I-40 were reopened late in the day, while the westbound lanes remained closed for an extended period of time for an investigation. The case was taken over by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), which is required by law to conduct independent investigations into any incident involving the use of deadly force by police. The identity of the attacker and the motive for the kidnapping are still being clarified.

Sources: TBI, WSMV4 Nashville, WBBJ-TV Jackson, FOX13 Memphis