Russia congratulated Trump and announced that an era of a more just and balanced multipolar model is coming

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his American counterpart Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of US independence, noting that the signing of the Declaration of Independence has become an important stage in world history, BTA reported.

"Dear Mr. President, dear Donald, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America. The signing of the US Declaration of Independence not only marked the beginning of the existence of your country, but also became an important stage in world history. "Russia at that time unconditionally supported the North American settlers in their struggle for liberation from British rule," the message published on the Kremlin website and quoted by TASS said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also extended his congratulations on the anniversary. "I congratulate the American people. I wish them peace and prosperity, so that they may realize the covenants of the US Declaration of Independence on the right of every person to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Lavrov noted in his address posted on the Foreign Ministry website.

The minister emphasized that this significant anniversary is being celebrated at a very responsible moment for the world order. "Despite the desperate resistance of Western countries, the era of their global dominance is about to be replaced by a more just and balanced multipolar model of international development," he said.

Lavrov recalled that in two and a half centuries the United States has accelerated a path that took other countries hundreds of years. "A path combining important creative impulses and expansion with internal upheavals. At critical stages in the history of the United States - in the years of the struggle for independence from the British mainland and during the Civil War - Russia has consistently provided assistance in establishing and preserving American statehood. The alliance of our countries during World War II still serves today as a reminder of the common determination to oppose all manifestations of fascism, Nazism and the ideology of national exceptionalism," he stressed.

Lavrov also emphasized that Moscow remains faithful to the principles of the UN Charter, which Russia, together with the United States and other victorious countries, laid at the foundation of the post-war system of international relations, which serves humanity as a legal and moral reference point to this day.