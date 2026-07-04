The mourning ceremonies for Ali Khamenei should become the “largest gathering in the history of the capital”, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakhani told Iranian media.

A six-day ceremony is planned for the funeral of the slain former supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, who led it for 37 years.

The 86-year-old ayatollah was killed in a missile attack in Tehran along with many members of his family. On the first day of the Iran war, which began with US and Israeli attacks on February 28, a series of missiles were fired at the compound where Khamenei lives.

Satellite images showed the extensive damage. But it is still not known whether his body was recovered or what condition it was in.

The funeral, originally scheduled for early March, was postponed because of the war. Authorities only announced the date after a fragile truce was negotiated between Washington and Tehran. The ceremony is intended to "strengthen national unity," organizers said. But it is debatable whether they will succeed.

Public tension is growing

“Unlike Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who was in power for the first ten years after the 1979 revolution, Khamenei was at the head of the state for 37 years, ruling largely authoritarianly, interfering in all spheres,”, Merzad Borujeri, a professor of history and political science at Missouri Technological University, told DW.

During his rule, the situation in Iran deteriorated. The country came under increasing pressure due to corruption, mismanagement and sanctions related to its nuclear program.

General discontent is growing and covering larger and larger sections of society. In addition, things escalated with the Green Movement of 2009, the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement from 2022 in connection with the death of Gina Mahsa Amini, as well as to the national protests in late 2025 and early 2026, which were suppressed with great firmness.

„As head of state, Khamenei tried not to make any concessions to his opponents - not only to opponents of the regime, but also to reformist forces in the power apparatus,", commented Borujeri to DW.

The growing alienation between society and the political system is also a consequence of Khamenei's policies. „Many people are tired of the current system."

„For many of the demonstrators who experienced the suppression of the latest protests, it was difficult to accept that the Islamic Republic had ultimately won,", a human rights activist from Tehran told DW, who wished to remain anonymous. “Supporters of the Islamic Republic have been given a new impetus."

At the same time, the war has raised fears among many that they cannot count on foreign aid and are left to fend for themselves. The massive bombing of densely populated cities and the destruction of important industrial facilities - such as chemical and steel plants - have destroyed thousands of jobs and further disillusioned many young people.

Iran, which has a population of 93 million, is now mobilizing its supporters for mourning ceremonies. The first three days are for reflection, during which Tehran will be “completely closed, no one will work", as ordered by the authorities. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for visitors from other parts of the country.

Foreign Policy Signals and a Regional Show of Force

Ali Khamenei will be buried on July 9 in his birthplace, the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. Mourning ceremonies will also be held in the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. They should also serve as a demonstration of Iran's influence in the region and as evidence that Khamenei's foreign policy line will be continued.

Middle East expert Hamidireza Azizi, for his part, points out that Hezbollah's proximity to Iran is currently greater, but also that within the power structures of the Islamic Republic, especially within the ranks of the Revolutionary Guard, there is no full consensus on negotiations with the US and a possible agreement.

Merzad Borujeri is of the opinion that many supporters of the Islamic Republic will take part in the mourning ceremonies not out of an emotional connection to the slain ayatollah. “Iran was attacked by two military great powers, and the Islamic Republic is still standing. For many supporters of the system, this is a sign that it has survived despite the great losses."

The political scientist points out that even if only half of the 14 points in the agreed understanding between Iran and the US are actually implemented, it would still be a great success for Iran. Boroujeri points out that the Iranian demands also include US non-interference in the country's internal affairs. Such an agreement has never been given before.

Author: Shabnam von Hein