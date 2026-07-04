Zelensky: Thank you to the US for supporting freedom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the United States on Independence Day.

On July 4, 2026, the country celebrates a historic anniversary – 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. In his official address, the Ukrainian leader expressed deep gratitude for the critical American assistance, drawing a direct parallel between the Americans' fight for freedom and Ukraine's current defense against the Russian invasion.

The Power of the American Dream : Zelensky defined the quarter-century anniversary as a celebration of „one of the brightest and most influential dreams of humanity – this for an independent and free state“.

: Zelensky defined the quarter-century anniversary as a celebration of „one of the brightest and most influential dreams of humanity – this for an independent and free state“. A Call for Leadership: Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that in the context of the ongoing war, the world needs American leadership more than ever to ensure the protection of human life and democratic values.

At the end of his address, the Ukrainian president quoted the emblematic words from the American Declaration: „All men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights – among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness“. He expressed firm confidence that with joint efforts and thanks to the strategic partnership between Kiev and Washington, lasting peace will be achieved.

Sources: bTV, Ukrinform, Focus News, Ukrainska Pravda, Yahoo News