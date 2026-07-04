Construction of Egypt's first nuclear power plant – The “El Dabaa“ nuclear power plant is entering its most significant technological stage. In an official ceremony held via videoconference, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the installation of the reactor vessel for Unit 1. The event coincided with the Day of Nuclear Energy in Egypt.

In his official address, President El-Sisi expressed deep gratitude to Vladimir Putin and the Russian state for their unwavering cooperation. He described the project as “a dream that has finally become a reality“ and stressed that the plant will strengthen Cairo's leadership position in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the plant will ensure long-term energy security for the growing Egyptian economy.

In parallel with the installation of the components, Egypt also signed an official order for delivery of Russian nuclear fuel from the state corporation "Rosatom", which will cover the entire operational life cycle of the reactors.

What we know about the megaproject "El Dabaa" NPP​

The project is the largest economic cooperation between Cairo and Moscow since the construction of the Aswan Dam. Here are the key parameters of the nuclear facility: