Five people injured in mass shooting at Virginia State University in the US

Five people were injured in a mass shooting, which appears to involve multiple suspects, at Virginia State University in the US, which led to a police blockade of the campus early this morning.

The incident occurred near the student dormitories “Quad Annex“ of the educational institution, where university police and Chesterfield County police officers found 5 people with gunshot wounds outside the building on campus after a call. Police responded to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. Bulgarian time), and the police blockade of the campus was lifted around 9 a.m. (16:00 Bulgarian time), local authorities reported, quoted by "Nova TV".

The five injured were taken to the hospital, and the condition of one of the injured, initially classified as life-threatening, has now been reassessed to critical, according to police. The others have injuries that are not life-threatening, police added.

The university said in a statement that "multiple suspects" were involved in the shooting. The statement also urged people to avoid the immediate vicinity of the campus.

"There continues to be a significant law enforcement presence on campus as the investigation into this morning's shooting continues," university officials said after the police blockade was lifted.

Berlin police are investigating two shootings

There has been a significant law enforcement presence on campus since this morning.

Virginia State University is a historically African-American institution located in Ettrick, Virginia, about 24 miles (38.6 kilometers) south of the state capital, Richmond. The public university has about 5,700 students and was the first fully funded four-year institution of higher education for African-Americans. Most of its students are pursuing bachelor's degrees.

The shooting comes just before the start of the academic year at Virginia State University. According to the university's website, dormitories opened to students a week ago and classes are scheduled to begin next Monday.