Kim Jong-un tests weapons on destroyer Kang Gon

Key details of the test
- Tested weapons: The official Korean Central News Agency reported that during the tests, successful firings of a strategic cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead were carried out. The destroyer's main gun, its automatic guns, as well as electronic warfare, target detection and information processing systems were also tested.
- Order for combat duty: Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction and ordered the ship to pass the remaining tests and join the fleet within two months.
- Military context: The North Korean leader stressed that Pyongyang will demonstrate its will for “absolute power“ through even more categorical actions, strengthening nuclear deterrence at sea.
History and technical characteristics of the ship
- Second in its class: “Kang Gon“ is North Korea's second large 5,000-ton destroyer, following the commissioning of its twin “Choi Hyeon“.
- Previous incident: The ship suffered a serious accident in May last year when it capsized and partially sank during its initial launch at Chongjin Port. Kim at the time called the incident the result of “absolute irresponsibility“. The vessel was moved and repaired at the Rajin shipyard.
- Russian involvement: South Korean experts and intelligence sources claim that the destroyer's construction and restoration were carried out with technical assistance from Russia. However, outside observers still express skepticism about the full operational effectiveness of its systems in real combat conditions.
Future ambitions for the North Korean navy
North Korea is planning a massive expansion of its navy, which Kim Jong-un has traditionally described as the weakest link in his military. The state program calls for the construction of two new 5,000-ton warships per year over the next five years. Pyongyang's long-term goal also includes the creation of a new, significantly larger destroyer with a displacement of 10,000 tons.
Sources: BTA, Chosun Ilbo, The Japan Times, AP News