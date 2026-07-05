Cameras in Athens to monitor red light running

Nearly 400 more cameras will monitor road traffic in Athens, reports the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Kathimerini". The installation of 388 new video surveillance cameras at 100 intersections in the Greek capital is currently being completed. They are intended to record and fine drivers who run red lights, BTA reported.

The cameras, manufactured in Italy, are positioned so as to monitor the rear of vehicles approaching the traffic light.

The moment the traffic light turns red, the cameras will be activated. White lines are placed at a certain point on the road in front of the traffic lights, and any vehicle that crosses these lines after the light turns red will be photographed and the driver will be fined.

The cameras are planned to be put into operation gradually. The first 100 cameras will start recording by August.

The data recorded by the cameras will be checked by traffic police officers. Upon confirmation of the fines, they will be forwarded to the drivers' phones or via the gov.gr platform.