Kremlin: US is wrong if it thinks strikes against Russia will speed up the end of the war

Russia has rejected claims that Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory could speed up the end of the war, calling such an approach wrong. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

According to him, Moscow does not believe that Washington is returning to a policy of open escalation, but sees "misconceptions" in the US administration on how peace can be achieved.

"No, we don't see it", Peskov replied to a question from the TASS agency whether the Kremlin perceives the latest statements from the NATO summit in Ankara as a return of the US to an escalation of relations with Russia.

"Rather, we see some misconceptions in the administration, in the White House - misconceptions that through escalation, through military pressure, one can contribute to a transition to a peaceful line of settlement,", the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to him, such an approach will not lead to the desired result.

"This is a misconception. "Increasing tensions and actions towards escalation will in no way contribute to the peace process," Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the proposals to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine. According to him, such a move would mean direct NATO participation in military operations.

According to Moscow, preventing such a scenario remains one of the main goals of Russian policy regarding the conflict in Ukraine.