Vladimir Putin: Yes, they are politically motivated! Courts in London and Stockholm are working against Russian business

Courts in London and Stockholm are making illegal decisions regarding Russian companies. This was stated today, July 9, by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Sergei Katyrin, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, TASS news agency reported, quoted by Focus.

During the meeting, Katyrin mentioned the issue of resolving international commercial disputes, noting that arbitration courts in Great Britain and Sweden are working against Russian business.

''They are making illegal decisions'', the Russian leader said, adding. ''Yes, they are politically motivated'', the head of the Chamber of Commerce agreed.

Among other topics of conversation at the meeting was the fight against corruption in Russia.