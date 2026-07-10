Syria arrests Islamic State cell over attacks during Macron visit

Syrian authorities have announced that they have detained a group of suspects in the organization and execution of two bomb attacks in the capital Damascus, which exploded in close proximity to the hotel of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A senior representative of the local security forces confirmed that the evidence collected points to a connection between those arrested and the terrorist organization “Islamic State“. The exact number and identity of the captured individuals are not currently being officially disclosed.

The toll from the attack

According to updated data from the Syrian Ministry of Health, as a result of the detonations, one person died and 36 others were injured. The explosive devices were placed in a garbage container and in a parked car on “Shukri al-Quatli“ Street. The site is located just 125 meters from the luxury hotel Four Seasons, where the French delegation was staying.

President Macron was not in the building at the time of the incident and did not hear the explosions, as he was already on his way to an official meeting with his Syrian counterpart.

Political repercussions and security

This is the second serious attack in the Syrian capital in a week, after a blast in a local cafe on July 2 killed 10 people. No group has yet officially claimed responsibility for the attacks. Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa declared that such “terrorist acts“ will not stop the new government's ambitions to emerge from international isolation and rebuild the country's economy.

Emmanuel Macron, who is the first Western head of state to visit Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, called on the authorities in Damascus to be “uncompromising on the issue of security“. Despite the attempt at destabilization, the French president's visit continued as planned. The two sides reached an agreement on: