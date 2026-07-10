Israel begins phased withdrawal from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces are preparing to begin withdrawing from two key areas in southern Lebanon in the coming days, handing over control to the official Lebanese army. The information, confirmed to CNN by diplomatic sources, marks the beginning of the actual implementation of the trilateral framework agreement between the US, Israel and Lebanon, signed in late June in Washington.

According to US officials quoted by Al Arabiya, the first “pilot zone“ in the Litani River area will be activated within days, with the aim of gradually restoring Beirut's state sovereignty in the border regions. However, Israel maintains a firm position that the large-scale military presence in the so-called “security zone“ 10 kilometers deep will remain in place indefinitely, and a full withdrawal will depend on the final demilitarization of the region.

Clash of positions and resistance from “Hezbollah“

The implementation of the plan is accompanied by serious geopolitical challenges and ongoing military pressure on the ground:

Israel's position : Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, stressed that Israel "did not seek approval from anyone to enter Lebanon, and does not need approval to remain." Israeli leaders, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insist that a permanent withdrawal will only occur after the Shiite group's complete and proven disarmament.

: Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, stressed that Israel "did not seek approval from anyone to enter Lebanon, and does not need approval to remain." Israeli leaders, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insist that a permanent withdrawal will only occur after the Shiite group's complete and proven disarmament. „Hezbollah“'s response: The Iranian-backed organization is not a party to the Washington talks. The group's leader, Naim Qassem, has explicitly rejected the framework agreement, calling it a „waste of Lebanon's sovereignty“ and has demanded Israel withdraw completely and unconditionally. As a result, tensions along the border remain high, and the Israeli Air Force continues to carry out targeted strikes on the group's logistical routes and activists.

Upcoming diplomatic moves

To coordinate the next technical security steps, representatives of Israel and Lebanon will hold a new round of closed negotiations next week in Rome. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is also actively involved in the process, which is monitoring the settlement of technical parameters along the border.

A key moment in the diplomatic offensive is expected on July 21, when Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will make an official visit to the White House to meet with US President Donald Trump. At this meeting, Beirut will request additional international and financial support necessary to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces, which must take control of the areas vacated by the Israeli army.