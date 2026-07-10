The Russian armed forces have not stopped their systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, with airstrikes again being declared in many Ukrainian regions on the night and in the early hours of July 10, 2026. Local authorities and military administrations in Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions report continued strikes that affect residential areas and cause destruction.

Tensions in the rear and on the front lines

Ukraine's air defenses were put on full alert overnight due to the activity of Russian tactical drones and the threat of ballistic missiles. According to the morning reports of the Ukrainian services, the situation in the border and frontline areas remains the most critical:

Kharkiv region: New damage to civilian objects and private homes has been registered after strikes with guided aerial bombs.

New damage to civilian objects and private homes has been registered after strikes with guided aerial bombs. Kherson and Sumy: Russian artillery and drone shelling of residential areas continues, where the number of civilian casualties has been steadily increasing in recent days.

Russian artillery and drone shelling of residential areas continues, where the number of civilian casualties has been steadily increasing in recent days. The capital Kiev: The city remains under constant threat after suffering its third large-scale ballistic attack in a matter of days earlier this week, resulting in dozens of casualties and serious fires in warehouses and administrative buildings.

Critical shortage of air defense missiles

The intensification of Russian strikes coincides with the complicated logistical situation for Ukrainian defense. The authorities in Kiev officially admitted that they are experiencing an acute shortage of interceptor missiles for the American "Patriot" systems. For this reason, air defense manages to neutralize a large percentage of cruise missiles and drones, but is severely hampered against Russian ballistic missiles, which leads to severe consequences for the civilian population.

In response to the ongoing terror, in recent hours Ukrainian forces have carried out successful counterstrikes with drones against strategic Russian logistical targets in the rear, hitting two oil bases on the territory of the Russian Federation.