Trump fires members of US Election Assistance Commission

US President Donald Trump has fired the last three members of the four-member Election Assistance Commission, a federal body that assists states in organizing elections. This was announced by the White House, quoted by Reuters, reports BTA.

The decision was made just four months before the US midterm elections in November, DPA notes.

The commission assists in organizing elections

The Election Assistance Commission was established by Congress in 2002 to assist state authorities in conducting elections. Its main functions include providing guidance, developing standards, and allocating federal funds for election infrastructure.

In the United States, the organization of elections is generally the responsibility of state administrations, not the federal government.

The commission is usually composed of four members, with its membership balanced between the two major political parties – two Republicans and two Democrats.

Before the recent changes, the body was already operating with a reduced membership after one seat became vacant in April when one of the commissioners resigned.

Different ways of removal

Commission members have been removed through different procedures. One of the Republican appointees resigned, while the two Democratic members were notified of their dismissal via email from the White House human resources department.

The decision was met with sharp reactions from political opponents and election officials.

“The Supreme Court has expanded Trump's powers, and he appears determined to wreak havoc during the election,“ said Adrian Fontes, a Democrat and Arizona Secretary of State.

According to him, the move undermines trust in independent and nonpartisan institutions related to the electoral process.

Controversy over presidential powers

Critics of the decision described it as a disturbing attempt to increase political control over federal agencies that traditionally operate independently of the administration.

The debate also ties into a recent decision by The U.S. Supreme Court, which expanded the president's powers over independent federal agencies.

The ruling was made in a case involving the Federal Trade Commission, the country's main antitrust regulator. According to administrative law experts, this precedent could have implications for other independent government agencies.

Lawyers point out that the decision could be used by the Trump administration to increase the president's influence over agencies that have previously enjoyed greater autonomy.

It remains to be seen how the Auxiliary Election Commission will be filled and how the changes will affect its work before the midterm elections in November.