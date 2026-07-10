Volodymyr Zelensky: Everyone sees this! Even Putin understands that he currently lacks a military advantage

Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that he currently lacks an advantage, said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by UNIAN.

He made the comment to reporters, answering a question about whether his meeting with US President Donald Trump had changed his vision of the prospects for achieving a just peace in the near future.

"Our teams understand that we really have a window of opportunity now. Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air. And everyone sees the corresponding results. Of course, first of all, thanks to our military, I am very grateful to them. They give me the opportunity to strengthen my position, that's why I said there is a window of opportunity," the head of state noted.

"There is ballistic data, there are really absolutely tragic and horrific strikes against the civilian population of our country, but this is the only advantage he has left. There is nothing else. Everyone sees this," Zelensky stressed.

He also noted: "We talked with President Trump. During the summit, I met with many different leaders, even leaders of countries that I had not met before. Everyone noted one thing: Ukraine has become stronger."

When asked if he felt that Ukraine was back in the spotlight, he thanked Turkey, the United States and all other partners for inviting him to the NATO summit.

"He was kind and very productive. Our meeting with President Trump was also productive. Thank you for the positive decision on the license to produce the "Patriot". We discussed this in detail with the president and his delegation," Zelensky said.

He added that Trump had repeatedly emphasized that only two or three countries in the world can currently produce "Patriots", as the rest are not technologically ready.

"Ukraine was recognized by America as a country ready to do this. And now, after our agreement with the president, it is essential that our teams, our diplomats, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense coordinate all the remaining technical details. The sooner we reach an agreement, the sooner we will be able to produce "Patriots", the president noted.

Zelensky said that in the coming days Ukraine will receive a package of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot air defense system from the United States.

According to him, it is now extremely important for our technical teams, all our representatives from various ministries and executive branch officials to start working on this issue without delay, so that licenses can be obtained quickly and production can begin in Ukraine.