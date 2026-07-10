Snow fell in the Balkans in the middle of summer! Winter sports enthusiasts went snowboarding in Romania

The summer of 2026 brought surprising weather conditions to Romania. After a series of hot days in early July, at the height of the season, snow fell in the Bucegi Mountains, and the mercury in the thermometers registered a degree above zero, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

On Thursday (June 9), winter sports enthusiasts got equipped and indulged in snowboarding, the newspaper „Gundul“ wrote in its article on the subject.

In other parts of Romania, the unstable weather caused serious damage. A storm caused significant damage in Prahova County, including the town of Sinaia, a popular holiday destination for many Bulgarians.

Strong gusts of wind blew off roofs from houses, and many streets were littered with branches from fallen trees. Hail fell in Bragadiru and Calimanesti.