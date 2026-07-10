Record number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in May and June

June 2026 has become one of the deadliest months for the civilian population in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion. The trend of increasing civilian casualties as a result of Russian attacks has been observed for the third consecutive month, according to UN data presented to the meeting of the Security Council of the organization on Thursday, July 9.

Over 1,800 civilians injured in June alone

At least 265 civilian deaths were recorded in Ukraine in June as a result of Russian attacks, and another 1,816 people were injured, said Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

In May, the UN observer mission in Ukraine recorded 274 civilian deaths. Data for June are still preliminary – The real number of dead and wounded may be higher, the UN says.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, at least 16,402 civilians have been killed in the defending country, including 802 minors. 48,428 people have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks over more than four years of war.

The number of civilian casualties continues to rise in July

The UN notes that the number of civilian casualties in the country continues to rise in July. Russia's strikes on Ukraine on July 2, 6 and 8 hit the centers of several Ukrainian cities and caused dozens of casualties, showing a "clear pattern."

At least 93 civilians were killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks in the first week of July alone, Latvia's permanent representative to the UN, Sanita Pavliuta-Deslande, said. More than 500 civilians in Ukraine have been injured since the beginning of July.

Ukraine has seen particularly high civilian casualties from Russian attacks in the spring and summer, Rosemary DiCarlo said. But the figures for 2026 "are significantly higher than in previous years."

DiCarlo called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine. "It must lead to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions," she noted.