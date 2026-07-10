Putin prepares for large-scale mobilization, Russia takes dramatic step over fuel crisis

Vladimir Putin may soon order a large-scale mobilization in the army, The Telegraph reported, citing a statement by Czech President Petr Pavel.

According to him, Ukraine has a window of “2 months” for peace talks, otherwise a new escalation of the war may occur on the front. According to Pavel, after the elections in Russia on September 20, Putin may order a new mobilization of military personnel.

Peter Pavel believes that the Russian president would not risk announcing a mobilization before the parliamentary elections, but after that there will be no obstacle to such a move.

Russia has internal problems and Russian society is increasingly resentful of the war. Ukraine continues to strike Russian territory, hitting oil refineries. Kiev has also struck targets in the capital, Moscow.

With pressure mounting on Russia, Peter Pavel believes the Kremlin may be preparing to “declare mobilization“. He added that the Russian leader may face increasing difficulty “maintaining calm at home“ as pressure on Russia increases. He believes that continued Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russian territory would “create conditions in which Russia would be more willing to negotiate“.

A majority of Russians believe that economic conditions in the federation have worsened. Since the invasion, Moscow has spent money mostly on defense at the expense of its citizens, who are increasingly unable to afford basic goods.

The British newspaper Express writes that a panicked Putin has made a dramatic move against the backdrop of a chronic fuel crisis.

Russia has introduced a ban on diesel exports and will start importing fuel as early as July as part of measures to overcome the country's shortage of gasoline and diesel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a government meeting.

In many regions of the country, drivers are facing hours-long queues to fill up with fuel. Novak acknowledged that the situation remains complex and "it is clear that the current situation at gas stations is causing concern among the public."

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure in recent months have led to fuel shortages in many Russian regions and in Crimea – peninsula, annexed in 2014.

Sources have revealed that Russia has started importing gasoline from India in a desperate attempt to meet demand. The government is also reportedly in talks with other countries, including Kazakhstan, to buy the fuel. The new ban on Russian exports will be in effect until July 31.

Ukraine has said that its targeted attacks on Russian fuel facilities are designed to limit Russia's ability to wage war against it and force Moscow to start peace talks.