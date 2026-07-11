Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a large-scale reform in the structure of the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In his evening video address, the head of state emphasized that changes are imperative and will encompass both management and the fundamental attitude towards personnel.

The step comes immediately after a strong public and media response to investigations into violence, abuse of power, and deaths of recruits during basic training in the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya".

The commander of the regiment in question has already been removed, and the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine is actively conducting procedural actions in the cases.

As part of the radical reorganization, Zelensky signed a decree on the creation of an entirely new component within the Ground Forces - the Joint Rapid Reaction Forces. The new structure will integrate assault units with unmanned systems, artillery and modern support for greater flexibility on the front.

Brigadier General Dmytro Voloshin, the former commander of the 8th Airborne Assault Corps and holder of the title of “Hero of Ukraine“, has been appointed its head.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff have been tasked with preparing plans for the possible transformation of the new forces into a completely separate branch of the armed forces.