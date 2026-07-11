Britain deports two Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia

Two of the Bulgarians who were accused in Britain of spying for Russia have been deported, reports the Daily Express.

According to the information, these are Vanya Gaberova and Ivan Stoyanov.

Journalist Hristo Grozev, who was one of their targets, commented on the deportation of the two Bulgarians on his X profile, stating that he wished "someone had taken the trouble to inform the victims".

We recall that a total of six Bulgarians were arrested for spying for Russia - Vanya Gaberova, Ivan Stoyanov, Orlin Rusev, who was considered the leader of the group, Biser Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova and Tihomir Ivanchev.

The investigation found that Rusev led the spy cell, receiving tasks from Jan Marsalek, the former CEO of Wirecard, who fled to Russia in 2020 after the bankruptcy of the German payment firm.

The group is accused of spying on journalists, dissidents, Ukrainian citizens, spying on military sites, and discussing attacks.

Gaberova and Stoyanov were sentenced to 6 and 5 years in prison, respectively, while the others received between 8 and 10 years. It appears that the two have been released early from prison.