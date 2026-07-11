This week, the US agreed to provide Ukraine with a license to produce missiles for the Patriot systems, and President Donald Trump publicly praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin reacted with restraint to these steps, but said that they could complicate the negotiation process and lead to a prolongation of the war, writes The Washington Post, quoted by Focus.

Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not consider the new agreements to be an escalation, but described Washington's approach as “wrong”. According to him, increasing military support for Ukraine will not contribute to a peaceful settlement, but will only force Russia to expand the so-called “buffer zone“.

At the same time, Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin remains open to a diplomatic settlement and a new phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. At the same time, Moscow continues to reject Kiev's proposals for a personal meeting between the presidents and a complete ceasefire.

During the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump unexpectedly positively assessed Zelensky's activities.

“He has done an incredible job“, said the American president.

Trump also announced that the United States will allow Ukraine to independently produce Patriot missiles:

“We intend to provide you with a license to produce Patriot missiles. This is quite impressive. "Make them yourself".

The Patriot remains one of the few Western systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, with which Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian cities.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to defend its own airspace. He expressed hope that the new agreement will help create conditions for negotiations to end the war.

Trump himself added that although the decision could be seen as an escalation, it could lead to the end of the war.

Despite criticism of the Kremlin, Russian analysts have drawn attention to the change in Washington's position. Political analyst Vladimir Pastukhov said that Ukrainian diplomacy has managed to change the West's attitude towards the war.

According to him, now it is Russia that will have to explain the new “realities on the ground“, after the Trump administration began to publicly acknowledge Ukraine's successes.

“Now“, he said, “it is Putin who must rack his brains on how to present “realities on the ground“ in a more favorable light“.

At the same time, military experts warn that starting the production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine will not solve the problem quickly. Due to the complexity of the technology and strict US control over production, the production of such missiles may only begin in a few years.