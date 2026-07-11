Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian air defense failed to shoot down any of the ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnigh

Ukrainian air defense (AVO) failed to shoot down any of the ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reports.

Zelensky wrote on Telegram that the attack used "over 120 drones and 12 missiles, half of which were ballistic". "Our defenders managed to shoot down most of the targets, but not the ballistic ones" missiles, he noted.

The Ukrainian president reported 11 injuries, including a child, in the capital Kiev.

Previous figures were for 10 casualties.

Zelensky has repeatedly called on Ukraine's Western allies to urgently provide it with air defense equipment amid massive Russian attacks in recent days. The day after tomorrow, Kiev and its allies will discuss at a meeting in Paris the fight against Russian ballistic missiles, which are creating serious problems for Ukrainian air defense.

According to data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry published the day before yesterday, air defense assets have shot down 89% of the drones and missiles used in Russian attacks last month, Ukrinform reported.

90% of the drones and cruise missiles were destroyed, but only 40% of the ballistic missiles, statistics show.

Russian attacks over the past 24 hours have also claimed lives in other places in Ukraine, besides Kiev, including two killed in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the southern port city of Odessa.

The number of people killed in Russian shelling yesterday on the city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region has meanwhile increased to eight, it was reported today local authorities, also quoted by Ukrinform.