Ukraine has hit four Russian vessels, including a tanker carrying methanol, in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov, Russian authorities said, Reuters reported.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of the southern Rostov region, said one person had died in the strikes.

He explained that the vessels had sustained varying degrees of damage, but "there was no danger of methanol spilling or leaking."

According to Slyusar, more than 18 drones were destroyed in a Ukrainian attack on Rostov region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense units had shot down a total of 178 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight.

The number of wounded in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after the Russian missile attack last night has risen to 10, Ukrinform reported, citing information from the Emergency Situations Service of Ukraine, published on the social network Facebook.

“This is the third time in a week that Russia has carried out targeted attacks in Kiev. Strikes and fires were registered in Solomiansky, Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts,” the statement said.

The fire in Solomiansky district broke out after a three-story office building and a warehouse were hit. Elsewhere, the shock wave damaged a locomotive.

On the other hand, throughout yesterday, seven people were killed in the Ukrainian Donetsk region, with at least 21 injured by Russian shelling, Ukrinform reported, citing the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadim Filashkin.

According to him, five people were killed in Bilenka, two in Kramatorsk.