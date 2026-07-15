US will not send ground troops for regime change in Iran, Vance said

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washington will not deploy ground troops for regime change in Iran, despite calls from some conservative circles, News.bg reports.

In Joe Rogan's podcast, Vance criticized the idea of a prolonged military campaign, emphasizing that some of its supporters cannot clearly determine what its ultimate goal is.

According to him, if the Iranian people want to change their government, this is a decision that must be made by the Iranians themselves.

Vance categorically stated that the US will not send 150,000 ground troops for regime change, except if such a development is not demanded by the people on the ground.

He added that airstrikes alone were not enough and stressed that diplomacy was also needed to resolve the conflict.