Iranian drone and missile strike hits base housing US forces in Kuwait

The “Ali al-Salem“ air base in Kuwait, where American servicemen are stationed, was the target of a massive combined strike by Iran.

According to an official statement by the Iranian state television channel Press TV, elite units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) successfully attacked a strategic air defense radar station and an area where American forces were concentrated.

The attack on the key military infrastructure was carried out as part of the unfolding eighth wave of the large-scale Iranian operation codenamed „Nasr-2“.

Details of the attack on the „Ali al-Salem“ base

According to information disseminated by the Iranian state media IRIB and quoted by the international agency Al Jazeera, the strike was combined – using ballistic missiles and ammunition (kamikaze drones). The main target of the attack in Kuwait was an early warning radar system linked to the C-RAM air defense system protecting the sector.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim added that the attack was a direct response to the intensive night air strikes carried out hours earlier by the US on the southern coast and coastal cities of Iran. The IRGC officially accused Washington of using the territory of Kuwait as a springboard for conducting aggressive operations against the Islamic Republic, and called on the local population to demand the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Kuwait and US reaction

The Kuwaiti army's general staff confirmed the activation of air-raid sirens and the activation of the national air defense systems in the early hours of the day. Local authorities reported that their air defenses had engaged and intercepted multiple “hostile air targets“ in Kuwaiti airspace, trying to minimize damage.

As of this time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet published an official detailed assessment of the material damage or information about possible casualties among the American contingent at the base. In parallel, independent sources point out that the conflict is rapidly getting out of control, as over the past 24 hours Iranian strikes have also been directed against American facilities in Bahrain (US Fifth Fleet) and Jordan, which poses a serious threat to the security and shipping in the Persian Gulf.