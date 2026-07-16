JD Vance: Trump administration failed in communication on Epstein documents

“I'll be honest - we really screwed up with the communication on the Epstein documents. We really did“, said Vance. However, he rejected claims that the reason for the failed communication was an attempt to conceal information, reports News.bg.

According to Vance, the greatest responsibility for the high expectations created lies with the then US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who, in his words, “exaggerated what we have and what we don't“ about the documents.

Before the initial release of the materials in February 2025, Bondi said the documents were on her desk for review and hinted at upcoming revelations. The Justice Department also presented the materials to conservative White House influencers as “The Epstein Files: Phase 1”, but the subsequent release drew criticism for containing little new information.

Unrest among some Trump supporters intensified after the Justice Department and the FBI said there was no evidence that Epstein maintained a so-called “client list” and that no additional documents will be released.

“I think we should have just released everything at the outset“, Vance said, adding that it took time to review the materials and delete data related to victims.

The vice president also said that Epstein “obviously“ had connections with “the highest levels“ of the American and Israeli intelligence services, mentioning the CIA and the Israeli agency “Mossad“. However, he did not provide evidence for these allegations, and the American authorities have never publicly confirmed such connections.

Jeffrey Epstein has been accused for years of sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls. He was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges in New York, but died in prison in August of that year before being brought to trial.

Vance also commented on relations with Iran, accusing certain circles in the Israeli government of trying to sabotage the Trump administration's negotiations through an influence campaign.

He referred to a Time magazine article that said former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale had received millions of dollars for an Israeli-backed campaign aimed at influencing American public opinion on a possible agreement to end the war with Iran.

Vance described the campaign as "extremely well-funded" and said its goal was to sabotage the negotiations.