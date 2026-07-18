Venezuela Earthquake: Death toll surpasses 5,000, IMF releases $346 million for recovery

The number of confirmed deaths after the devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela has officially exceeded the psychological threshold of 5,000 people, reaching 5,069 victims.

The grim statistics were officially announced by the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez. Meanwhile, interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced that the country had negotiated and successfully withdrawn $346 million from its frozen assets at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will go towards urgent infrastructure reconstruction.

Timeline of the disaster and humanitarian crisis

The Double Strike: The tragedy began on June 24, 2026, when two consecutive strong earthquakes with magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 hit the northern coast within less than a minute.

The tragedy began on June 24, 2026, when two consecutive strong earthquakes with hit the northern coast within less than a minute. Epicenter of the devastation: The worst affected is the coastal state of La Guaira, where in places near 80% of the buildings are leveled .

The worst affected is the coastal state of La Guaira, where in places near . Injured and homeless: According to government data distributed by world agencies, the number of 16,740 people remain injured, and over 20,000 citizens live in makeshift tent camps without access to clean water and sanitation. The UN warns that thousands of people are still missing.

Financial breath of air from the IMF

Late on Friday, the government in Caracas confirmed the unblocking of $346 million. The Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva confirmed the news on the social network X. She said that the institution had worked with key partners to help Venezuela access its own reserve tranche for urgent humanitarian needs.

The funds had been blocked for years due to political non-recognition of the government, but the renewed relations between the fund and Caracas in April of this year paved the way for the financial transaction at this critical moment. According to a government statement, the money will be distributed immediately for housing construction, restoration of public services and medical care.

Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera, El Economista