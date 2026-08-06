Prof. Bliznashki: The protests at the end of last year were aimed at a budget that is said to be better than the current one

The state budget before the Constitutional Court - it united in one case the attacks of GERB and "We continue the change" against the state's financial framework.

A political battle or a constitutional problem? Were the rules violated in the adoption of the budget?

"We should not overdo it with referring the matter to the Constitutional Court. The opposition turned to it out of weakness. I expect the judges to be cautious. They avoid being drawn into the political debate. "This is a managerial type of politics," said former Prime Minister and constitutional law professor Prof. Georgi Bliznashki on "The Day ON AIR."

The protests at the end of last year were directed at a budget that is said to be better than the current one, he recalled.

"It is a matter of conceptual decision what the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council should look like. Let's let the judiciary itself elect its representatives. Ultimately, the balance of power in the SJC is determined by politicians. It is good for those who have the full majority to give others a chance," added Prof. Bliznashki.

According to him, the reform of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a few months ago is the model we are moving towards in Bulgaria.

"Meloni proposed that the composition of the parliamentary quota be determined by drawing lots, but this was rejected. "Democratic Bulgaria" has done a lot of mischief in the last 10-15 years. It is best to look at the candidates, but not allow slander. Everyone wants to have their representatives," the guest pointed out. The sooner the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council is filled, the better for it to start working, he is convinced.

"These presidential elections could prove fateful - whether Bulgaria will continue to be democratic. In these elections, the question of the choice between democracy and authoritarianism will most likely be raised. There is a tendency in our country to recycle failed politicians. Iliana Yotova is the favorite, but this is a preliminary phase," explained the former Prime Minister and professor of constitutional law.