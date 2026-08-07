Seven people killed, 15 injured in school shooting in Thailand

Seven people were killed and 15 injured in a school shooting in Thailand today, Thai national police spokesman Trairong Phiuphan said, quoted by Reuters, adding that the attacker was also among the victims, BTA reported.

The local newspaper “Khaosod” quoted local emergency services as saying that the dead were three teachers, three students and the teenage shooter.

The motives have not yet been specified.

The shooting took place this morning at the “Debsirin Nonthaburi“ school in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, DPA reported.

According to initial investigations, the suspected attacker was a student. Security forces said he appeared to have committed suicide after the attack.

Panic broke out among students and teachers in the building.

A large number of police and emergency services were deployed to the scene of the shooting, and students, teachers and other school staff were evacuated.

Authorities said 15 people were injured, at least one of whom was in critical condition.