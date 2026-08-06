German prosecutor: Drone found at Leipzig airport was equipped with professional explosives and a detonator

The drone found at an airport in the German city of Leipzig was equipped with a professional explosive and a detonator, a German federal prosecutor said on Monday, adding that he was investigating a "serious attack", Reuters reported.

The prosecutor added that he had taken over the investigation from local prosecutors in the eastern German city of Dresden, under whose jurisdiction the "Leipzig/Halle" airport, where the drone was found on Tuesday night, is located.

"This represents a serious attack on Germany's transport and logistics infrastructure," the prosecutor also said, adding that the case posed a threat to the external and internal security of Germany.

The plastic explosive "Semtex" was among the explosives used to arm the drone found near a Ukrainian plane at "Leipzig/Halle" airport, DPA learned today.

Many questions remain unanswered, and in response, various states in Germany are calling for better airport security.

According to information provided to DPA, it has already been confirmed that "Semtex" and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) were among the explosives used to arm the drone.

The "Semtex" explosive is used in commercial blasting operations. The plastic explosive fell into the hands of terrorists several times during the Cold War and was used in the attack on a passenger plane over Lockerbie in December 1988, DPA recalls.