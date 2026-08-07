Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to sign joint defense agreement

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will sign a joint defense agreement today in an attempt to strengthen their security ties amid the ongoing war between the United States and Iran, sources quoted by Agence France-Presse and Reuters reported, BTA reported.

According to the information provided, the agreement will be signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a meeting in Saudi Arabia today.

A source close to the Saudi military and government told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity that such a pact has been “discussed for a long time, but recent developments in the region have accelerated its signing "

Reuters also reported today that two regional sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the three countries would sign a joint defense agreement today.

Last night, the head of the Turkish presidential communications directorate, Burhanettin Duran, confirmed that Erdogan would visit Saudi Arabia today, but did not provide further information about the Turkish president's agenda.