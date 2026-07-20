The assets of the Russian Central Bank (RCB) frozen in the EU under sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine have so far brought in revenue of 6.6 billion euros, media in Belgium reported, citing data from the depository "Euroclear".

It is noted that the revenues from Russian assets are provided in support of Ukraine, and for the first months of this year they amounted to 1.4 billion euros. The reports of the Belgian depository indicate that last year the revenues were 2.3 billion euros and decreased by 13 percent compared to the data for 2024.

"Euroclear" specifies that it is appealing a Russian court's decision to pay 200 billion euros to the Russian side, but the appeal was rejected last week. Meanwhile, the depository has filed a lawsuit with the Commercial Court in Brussels against the Russian court decisions.

"Euroclear" holds the bulk of the frozen Russian funds in the EU (193 billion euros out of a total of 258 billion euros), and earlier this year the RZB filed a lawsuit in Moscow against the Belgian depository. In May, it was reported that Russian oligarchs had filed nine claims against Belgium in an arbitration procedure with the possibility of reaching an out-of-court settlement. So far, 200 complaints against the European sanctions have been filed with the Council of State of Belgium - a body equivalent to a supreme administrative court - but they have been rejected. These complaints were filed by Russian holders of 65 billion euros frozen in "Euroclear", without the owners of the funds being included in the European sanctions.

RCB has also filed two claims with the General Court of the EU against the possibility of the frozen funds being made available to Ukraine. In March last year, RCB also challenged the decision to freeze its funds in the EU before the European Court.