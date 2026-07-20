Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain again with missiles and drones

Iran this afternoon again attacked Kuwait and Bahrain with missiles and drones, DPA reported, citing a statement from the Kuwaiti army and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior, BTA reported.

This is the second Iranian attack today against the two countries, which are among the key US allies in the region.

The Kuwaiti army's statement published on the social network Ex indicates that all the explosions heard in the country were caused by interceptor missiles. The text did not provide further details and did not mention any casualties or material damage.

Air raid sirens were also sounded again in the Persian Gulf island nation of Bahrain, with the interior ministry there urging all citizens to take shelter.

The Iranian military responded to the ongoing US campaign against the Islamic Republic with retaliatory strikes against Middle Eastern countries hosting US military bases.