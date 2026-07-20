Trump said Iran would pay for the death of every American soldier

US President Donald Trump said that Iran "will pay" for every American soldier killed, after several American service members were killed in Iranian strikes over the weekend, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Last week, Washington reported the highest number of American service members killed in months.

On Saturday, the US military announced the deaths of two service members in Iranian attacks.

Yesterday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that another American service member died on Saturday in northern Iraq while disposing of an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian suicide drone.

Separately, Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be arrested when he visits the United States.

Trump's words were likely in response to comments by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who mentioned the possibility of arrest of the Israeli prime minister during his visit to the annual session of the UN General Assembly in September in New York, Reuters noted.

Netanyahu has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip as part of the Israeli military offensive, which began in response to the attack by the Palestinian armed group "Hamas" on October 7, 2023.