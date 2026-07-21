A new exchange of prisoners of war and prisoners is being prepared between Russia and Ukraine, which may take place as soon as possible, the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Yana Lantratova said in an interview with TASS, BTA reported.

According to her, the lists of military and civilian persons are currently being approved.

“We are ready for an exchange as soon as possible. The lists are currently being coordinated, and this applies separately to civilians and military persons. We are preparing a very important exchange. We are deliberately not specifying dates so as not to fail“, she said.

Lantratova said that she receives many inquiries about the people on the lists and indicated that she is striving to include as many names as possible in them.