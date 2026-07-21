Iran says it struck Amazon infrastructure in Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it struck the infrastructure of the US company “Amazon“ in Bahrain last night, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

“In response to yesterday's attack by the US military on construction sites and civilian infrastructure in Darhovin, we struck the infrastructure of the US company “Amazon“ data center in Bahrain with several cruise missiles and destroyed it,“ the IRGC said in a statement.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran earlier reported that the under-construction “Darhovin“ nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran was hit by US forces.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Two oil tankers are on fire after explosions as the vessels attempted to pass through the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement earlier today, as quoted by Reuters. The statement also said the waterway would remain closed as long as US military operations in the region continued, BTA reports.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said it had attacked US military facilities in Bahrain, including a radar and air defense system in Muharraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps added that a Patriot air defense system in Riffa was hit simultaneously by a missile and drones.

According to Tehran, American radar, satellite and communication facilities at the "Ahmad al-Jaber" air base in Kuwait were also attacked.

Meanwhile, early this morning, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on the social network X that another series of strikes against Iran had ended. The statement specified that Iranian army command centers, naval facilities, missile and drone launch sites, as well as air defense systems were hit.