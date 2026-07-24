Only a few months remain until the commissioning of the "Akkuyu" nuclear power plant under construction in Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement by the CEO of the Russian state company „Rosatom“, which is implementing the large-scale project, BTA reported.

In a statement by „Rosatom“, quoted by the agency, Alexey Likhachev made a comment after a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Alparslan Bayraktar.

Likhachev indicated that the construction and work on the commissioning of the „Akkuyu“ NPP are continuing successfully and stated: „Only a few months remain until the start of commissioning work. Together with the customer's representatives, we are making every effort to accelerate all production processes.“

Likhachev also emphasized that “the project is under pressure due to the attitude of foreign financial institutions, obstacles created by European suppliers, and the direct intervention of some Western state institutions, noting that this affects the costs and schedule“.

Noting that it is important to offset the risks of the project and increase its economic efficiency, Likhachev noted that the Turkish side has also introduced various legislative measures to support the nuclear energy sector, including the “Akkuyu“ nuclear power plant, the agency added.