In the early hours of the day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the National Police and the Prosecutor's Office, neutralized a dangerous attempt to commit a terrorist act.

A resident of Chernihiv region was detained while trying to hand over a package with a disguised improvised explosive device to servicemen at a checkpoint (KPP).

According to the officially released information from the regional department of the SBU in Chernihiv region, quoted by censor.net, the woman approached the post at the exit from the city in the direction of Kiev. She was carrying a branded bag with the logo of the famous fast food chain McDonald's. Under the pretext of personal gratitude and support for the military, she handed over the food packages and immediately left in an attempt to escape.

Thanks to the strict observance of safety protocols and the high vigilance of the checkpoint officers, a tragedy did not occur. The servicemen immediately isolated the shipment and moved it to a safe distance from the personnel and the facility. During the subsequent inspection, a hidden improvised explosive device, ready to be activated, was discovered inside one of the burgers.

As reported by 24tv.ua and the National Police of Ukraine, the perpetrator was quickly identified and located. Urgent procedural and investigative actions are being conducted against her under the leadership of the prosecutor's office. The version of a deliberate act of revenge is being investigated, as well as a possible connection with coordinated sabotage actions by enemy special services in the region.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are preparing to officially file charges for attempted terrorist acts, which, according to the country's Criminal Code, provides for severe sentences, including life imprisonment.