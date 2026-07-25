Donald Trump on tariffs: EU targets American companies

The European Union, as usual, targeted major American companies. After imposing fines, without any valid reason, on Apple ($15 billion), Meta ($3 billion), Amazon ($2.5 billion) and many others, they also imposed a fine of $1 billion on Google.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth social.

According to him, the fines imposed on Google exceed $18 billion. According to him, this illegal and highly discriminatory practice began in the first year of the administration of "Sleepy Joe" Biden. Trump indicated that it would not continue under his administration.

He emphasized that the United States is not a "piggy bank" for Europe. The American president announced that he would launch an investigation into the practice of "robbing" of American companies and the American taxpayer.

Trump threatened that the EU would pay a high price for its extremely unethical behavior. The imposed sanctions would be completely lifted, he added. According to him, significant tariffs would soon be introduced against the EU.