My third term will be even better! Donald Trump jokes with journalists at White House Correspondents' Association dinner

United States President Donald Trump addressed the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, comparing the second attempt to hold the event to his return to office, the AP reported.

"Like my presidency, the second time is always better, and the third time will be even better," Trump told the audience after taking the stage.

Addressing the room full of journalists, Trump also joked that some of them were lucky that the original dinner ended early, as he had planned to criticize them in his speech.

"Last time, your lives were indeed in danger, but in a different way reason," he said.

During the event, Trump donned a hat that read "Trump 2028".

The dinner was rescheduled after a shooting in April near the original venue.

Donald Trump called for term limits in Congress during his speech. He also made a series of jokes about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump said: "Jokes aside, I really think we need term limits in Congress. I think they are very important because I see what is happening.”

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit next week, Trump said, “Well, [Chuck] is a very proud Palestinian.

I’m actually going to send him a beautiful Palestinian suit tomorrow so he can meet Bibi Netanyahu when he comes to town next week.”

Trump said Iran was in talks with Washington but was not yet at a point where they could agree to a deal.

In his remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Trump said he remained open to listening to Tehran’s proposals.

“They are in talks with us right now. They would like to make a deal. I don’t think they are ready for that. "I don't think the time is right yet, but I'm open to hearing what they have to say," Trump said. He added that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon," citing the threat such a weapon would pose to the United States, Israel and the wider Middle East.

A Wall Street Journal team won an award at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner for its reporting on President Donald Trump's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump smiled and shrugged during the award presentation, and his speech also mentioned his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the newspaper over the story.

The article in question prompted Trump to call for the release of the grand jury materials related to Epstein.